Dolphins' David Fales: In mix for backup job
Head coach Adam Gase recently indicated that the competition for the No. 2 quarterback job between Fales and Brock Osweiler is "day-to-day," Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Fales has been slightly more impressive this preseason, but it's clear the Dolphins have yet to make a decision over who will serve as Ryan Tannehill's backup in advance of Week 1.
More News
-
Dolphins' David Fales: Outperforms Osweiler again in loss•
-
Dolphins' David Fales: Outplaying competition for backup role•
-
Dolphins' David Fales: Competing for backup job•
-
Dolphins' David Fales: Re-ups with Miami•
-
Dolphins' David Fales: Solid in expanded opportunity•
-
Dolphins' David Fales: May play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place, including our Fantasy...
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...
-
Gates returns to Chargers
It doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the Chargers are bringing back Antonio Gates. Should...