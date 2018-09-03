Head coach Adam Gase recently indicated that the competition for the No. 2 quarterback job between Fales and Brock Osweiler is "day-to-day," Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Fales has been slightly more impressive this preseason, but it's clear the Dolphins have yet to make a decision over who will serve as Ryan Tannehill's backup in advance of Week 1.

