Fales is expected to sign a contract Tuesday with the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Jay Cutler (ribs) set to miss Thursday's game against the Ravens and perhaps additional time beyond that, the Dolphins were in need of a new backup quarterback after Matt Moore was promoted to the starting role in Cutler's stead. It appears Miami head coach Adam Gase ultimately settled on Fales, who worked out for the team Monday. Fales has plenty of familiarity with Gase's offensive scheme from their time together in Chicago as well as training camp this past summer, which likely gave him a leg up over any other quarterbacks the team might have considered signing. Cornerback Byron Maxwell was released to clear room on the 53-man roster for Fales.