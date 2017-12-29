Fales may get some playing time Sunday against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

In anticipation of an appearance Sunday, head coach Adam Gase handed Fales some first-team practice reps this week. However, game flow will determine whether Fales actually sees the field. Whether or not he directs the offense before season's end, Gase's thought process seems to indicate the Dolphins are ready to move on from Jay Cutler and potentially Matt Moore (foot) behind Ryan Tannehill, who has progressed quite well in his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery in August.