Dolphins' David Fales: May play Sunday
Fales may get some playing time Sunday against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
In anticipation of an appearance Sunday, head coach Adam Gase handed Fales some first-team practice reps this week. However, game flow will determine whether Fales actually sees the field. Whether or not he directs the offense before season's end, Gase's thought process seems to indicate the Dolphins are ready to move on from Jay Cutler and potentially Matt Moore (foot) behind Ryan Tannehill, who has progressed quite well in his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery in August.
More News
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...