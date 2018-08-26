Dolphins' David Fales: Outperforms Osweiler again in loss
Fales completed five of 10 passes for 63 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Dolphins' 27-10 preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday.
Although Fales' final line was nothing remarkable, it still beat that of Brock Osweiler's, his competition for the No. 2 job behind Ryan Tannehill. Osweiler completed five of seven passes, but at just 3.3 yards per attempt, he netted a paltry 23 passing yards. He also took three sacks, adding to his overall ineffectiveness. Fales consistently outperformed Osweiler in camp and in the preseason opener versus the Buccaneers as well, seemingly giving him the leg up heading into next Thursday's preseason finale against the Falcons.
