Fales has been steadier under center than Brock Osweiler during training camp and coach Adam Gase noted that he's shown enough improvement to warrant the No. 2 quarterback job, the Miami Herald reports.

Fales has appeared in just three career NFL games and has attempted a total of 48 passes, but he's apparently developed his game under center to the point of potentially earning a permanent backup gig for 2018. He will still need to prove himself worthy of the job during preseason action, but he's off to a good start.