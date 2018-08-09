Dolphins' David Fales: Outplaying competition for backup role
Fales has been steadier under center than Brock Osweiler during training camp and coach Adam Gase noted that he's shown enough improvement to warrant the No. 2 quarterback job, the Miami Herald reports.
Fales has appeared in just three career NFL games and has attempted a total of 48 passes, but he's apparently developed his game under center to the point of potentially earning a permanent backup gig for 2018. He will still need to prove himself worthy of the job during preseason action, but he's off to a good start.
