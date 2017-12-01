Dolphins' David Fales: Set to serve as backup quarterback Sunday
Fales is in line to dress as the backup to Jay Cutler in Sunday's game against the Broncos with Matt Moore (foot) ruled out for the contest, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Fales has appeared in just one NFL game (in 2016 with Chicago) during his four-year career, but he'll be a Cutler injury away from seeing the field Sunday. Once Moore is back to full strength, however, Fales will fall to third on the depth chart and will likely be inactive for any subsequent contests.
