Fales completed 29 of 42 passes for 265 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Bills. He also rushed four times for eight yards and a touchdown.

Despite a late-game interception that clinched the win, and ultimately, a playoff spot for the Bills, Fales acquitted himself very well in his first NFL start. The second-year pro was able to lead scoring drives of 11, 10 and 10 plays in the second half after Buffalo had jumped out to a 19-3 lead. He closed out the game with a pair of possessions that culminated in a one-yard touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry and a one-yard score on a quarterback sneak, leaving Miami with a chance to put together a game-winning drive following a successful onside kick. While that ultimately failed to come to fruition to the aforementioned pick, Fales certainly gives the Dolphins' coaching staff something to think about in terms of a potential elevation to the top backup job behind returning signal caller Ryan Tannehill (knee).