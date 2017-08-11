Fales completed 8 of 17 pass attempts for 184 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Thursday's 23-20 preseason win over the Falcons.

The newly-signed Jay Cutler didn't participate in this one and presumed backup Matt Moore attempted just one pass, leaving the rest of the snaps to Fales and Brandon Doughty. Fales' numbers jump out more than Doughty's, but it should be noted that a large chunk of his production came on one play -- a 99-yard catch and run by Damore'ea Stringfellow -- and it was the latter who came in immediately following Moore. The Dolphins could feasibly end up keeping three quarterbacks this season, so Fales will need to continue taking advantage of his opportunities as his fights for his spot.