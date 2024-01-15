Long racked up 113 tackles (64 solo), one sack, one pass breakup and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2023.

Long surpassed the 100-tackle mark for the first time in his five-year NFL career, while also tallying his first first ever sack as a pro during a Week 2 win over New England. The 2024 campaign will mark the final season of his two-year contract with Miami, but his cap hit will grow to a sizeable $6.7 million, and the team has a potential 'out' with only $2.2 million in dead money this offseason. Of course, given Long's career-best 2023 performance, both sides should have mutual agreement on remaining united.