Long is expected to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Dolphins, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.
Long missed five games last year, and he also missed seven games in 2021, so his durability is a concern. After averaging 6.02 tackles per game two years ago, he improved to 8.08 stops per game during his final year in Tennessee. Although he doesn't have any sacks in his career, he's been credited with 11 passes defensed over the last two years. He should move into a starting inside linebacker position with the Dolphins, and it's reasonable to expect his per-game tackle production to be similar to last year.