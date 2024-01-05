Long (knee) was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row Thursday.
The starting inside linebacker's status in Friday's practice may help determine whether he plays in Sunday's AFC East championship clash with the Bills. Long is Miami's leading tackler in 2023 with 103 stops.
