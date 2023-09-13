Coach Mike McDaniel said Long's lack of playing time Sunday against the Chargers was part of Miami's "formula" for that specific game, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Even if it was matchup-related, the 21 percent snap share Week 1 means Long should be taken out of most IDP lineups Week 2. He had 86 tackles, five pass defenses and two interceptions in 12 games for Tennessee last year, before signing a two-year, $10 million contract with Miami this offseason. While technically a starter in his Dolphins debut, Long mostly gave way to Andrew Van Ginkel, who had played far more edge rusher rather than off-ball linebacker prior to Sunday. It's definitely possible Long gets more playing time and tackles Week 2 at New England, but Jerome Baker appears to be the only three-down 'backer in Miami right now and thus the preferred fantasy play of the group.