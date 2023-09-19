Long recorded eight tackles (five solo) and one sack during Sunday's 24-17 win over New England.

Long resumed playing 80-plus percent of defensive snaps Week 2 after being relegated to just 20 percent of snaps Week 1, making good on coach Mike McDaniel's promise that the instance of lessened deployment was simply the matter of a specific gameplan. The starting interior linebacker's sack of Mac Jones was the first of his NFL career. Miami's defense will face the task of containing Russell Wilson and the Broncos in Week 3.