Long had seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Ravens.

Long finished second on Miami's defense in tackles behind safety DeShon Elliott. Long played 47 snaps on defense Sunday and it was the fifth-straight game he has been on the field for at least 80 percent of the defensive snaps. His performance in Week 17 brought him to 102 tackles (55 solo) on the season, the first time in his five-year career he has reached the century mark in that category.