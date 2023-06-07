Long (undisclosed) has been a non-participant at the Dolphins' OTAs, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Long had a "tweak" earlier this offseason, which explains why he's been unavailable for Miami's team drills. McDaniel believes the linebacker is in a "good spot" and is looking forward to getting him out on the practice field when he's ready. Long signed a two-year contract with the Dolphins in March and is expected to operate as a starter at interior linebacker in 2023.