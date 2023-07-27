Long, who was dealing with an undisclosed injury last month, has been participating in training camp practices, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Long signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Dolphins in March after spending the last four years in Tennessee. He missed five games last year but managed to post a career-high 86 tackles to go along with five pass deflections and two interceptions. Wingfield noted that Long had a strong showing on the second day of training camp where his "anticipation skills were on full display." Long is expected to start at inside linebacker alongside Jaelan Phillips, Jerome Baker and Bradley Chubb.