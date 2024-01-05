Long (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Long was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant at practice Friday and will play Sunday. He projects to see plenty of work in Week 18 across from a Buffalo offense that has run the ball more often recently.
