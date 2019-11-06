Godchaux amassed five tackles (two solo) and one sack in Sunday's 26-18 win over the Jets.

Godchaux tied his season high with five tackles, but he also posted his first sack of 2019. The Dolphins added their first tally in the win column, thanks in part to Godchaux and Christian Wilkins producing along the defensive line.

