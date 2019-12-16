Play

Godchaux recorded five tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Giants.

Godchaux has now logged three straight contests with five tackles. The third-year pro's high floor as a run stopper makes him a worthwhile IDP asset, though his upside is somewhat hindered due to low sack volume.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories