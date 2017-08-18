Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Expected to start
Godchaux is expected to start at defensive tackle for Miami, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Jordan Phillips has once again failed to impress the Miami coaching staff which has led to the assumption that Godchaux will open the season opposite Ndamukong Suh at DT.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Fournette, Robinson are falling
Blake Bortles isn't the answer in Jacksonville, but neither is Chad Henne. Both will struggle...
-
Podcast: Mid-round receivers
There are a handful of wide receivers with massive upside that you can snag in the middle rounds....
-
Draft strategy? Flexibility best one
Heath Cummings discusses a few of the more popular draft strategies and whether he's willing...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...