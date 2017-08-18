Play

Godchaux is expected to start at defensive tackle for Miami, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Jordan Phillips has once again failed to impress the Miami coaching staff which has led to the assumption that Godchaux will open the season opposite Ndamukong Suh at DT.

