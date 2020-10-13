Godchaux suffered a biceps injury in Sunday's win over the 49ers and is expected to miss three months, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The injury was expected to end Godchaux's season, but following a second opinion, the 25-year-old nose tackle could return near the end of the season or for a possible playoff appearance. He'll be placed on IR in the near future, though, and if the Dolphins are out of contention, Godchaux could be shut down for the year. The LSU product posted 75 tackles and two sacks last season, and he'll become a free agent in March.