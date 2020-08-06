The Dolphins placed Godchaux (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
The starting nose tackle has either tested positive for COVID-19 or come into close contact with someone who did. He'll need to gain full clearance before returning to practice.
