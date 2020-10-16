The Dolphins placed Godchaux (biceps) on injured reserve Friday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Godchaux underwent surgery Friday morning, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, and he still hopes to return down the stretch this season. The starting nose tackle is expected to carry a three month recovery timeframe, which could leave the door open for a postseason return should Miami qualify for the playoffs.
