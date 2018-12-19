Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Logs first career sack
Godchaux recorded three tackles (one solo) and one sack during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings.
Godchaux managed to bring down quarterback Kirk Cousins during Sunday's blowout loss, recording his first career sack in the process. The second-year defensive tackle is locked in as a starter in Miami's defensive front, but remains off the IDP radar due to low tackle volume. Godchaux has not logged more than three tackles in a single game since Week 4 of the regular season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Suits up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Set to play Monday•
-
Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Questionable for Monday•
-
Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...