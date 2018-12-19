Godchaux recorded three tackles (one solo) and one sack during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings.

Godchaux managed to bring down quarterback Kirk Cousins during Sunday's blowout loss, recording his first career sack in the process. The second-year defensive tackle is locked in as a starter in Miami's defensive front, but remains off the IDP radar due to low tackle volume. Godchaux has not logged more than three tackles in a single game since Week 4 of the regular season.