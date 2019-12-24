Play

Godchaux recorded six tackles (three solo) and 0.5 sacks during Sunday's 38-35 overtime win against the Bengals.

Godchaux now has a career-high 71 tackles and two sacks across 15 contests. The third-year pro has emerged as a legitimate IDP asset, and he'll look to finish strong during Sunday's season-finale against the Patriots.

