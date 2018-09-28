Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Questionable for Sunday
Godchaux (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Godchaux has managed to fully participate in practice all week, so all signs point towards the depth defensive tackle suiting up Week 4. If Godchaux were to miss any time, Vincent Tayler would be in line for an increased defensive workload.
More News
-
Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Set to play Monday•
-
Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Questionable for Monday•
-
Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Expected to start•
-
Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Picked by Dolphins•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...