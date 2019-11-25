Godchaux recorded seven tackles (four solo) and a half-sack during Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Browns.

Godchaux notched a season-high tackle count during Sunday's loss, and he now has 1.5 sacks on the year. His consistency as a run stopper makes Godchaux a viable IDP asset, but he lacks much upside as a pass rusher. The third-year pro will look to keep his momentum up against the Eagles in Week 13.