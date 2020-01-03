Play

Godchaux finished the 2019 season with 75 tackles (33 solo), two sacks and one defended pass across 16 contests.

Godchaux set career-high marks in terms of both tackles and sacks, and he played a full 16 game slate for the second straight year. He has one year remaining on his rookie contract.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories