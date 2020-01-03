Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Solid third season
Godchaux finished the 2019 season with 75 tackles (33 solo), two sacks and one defended pass across 16 contests.
Godchaux set career-high marks in terms of both tackles and sacks, and he played a full 16 game slate for the second straight year. He has one year remaining on his rookie contract.
