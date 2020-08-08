The Dolphins activated Godchaux from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
Godchaux spent two days on the list before being cleared to return to team facilities. The 25-year-old nose tackle is heading into his fourth year with the Dolphins after marking career highs in tackles (75) and sacks (two) in 2019. However, Godchaux could face competition from rookie second-round pick Raekwon Davis (illness) through training camp.
