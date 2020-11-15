Washington will have a chance to potentially serve as the Dolphins' No. 2 running back behind Salvon Ahmed in Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Chargers with Matt Breida (hamstring), Jordan Howard (coach's decision) and Lynn Bowden (coach's decision) all inactive.

Washington was acquired at the trade deadline from the Chiefs and first had to undergo mandatory COVID protocols being eligible to practice and subsequently play. With all clearances now under his belt and multiple backfield mates out of action Sunday, Washington seems to have a legitimate opportunity to work as a potential complementary/change-of-pace option next to Ahmed on Sunday. facing a Chargers defense that's given up a robust 53-321-3 line through the air to running backs. Washington has only four touches all season, but he just turned in a career-best 36-292 line as a receiver out of the backfield for the Raiders in 2019.