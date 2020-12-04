Washington (hamstring) is participating in practice Friday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Washington's hamstring injury caused him to miss back-to-back practices to begin the week, but it looks like he'll get in at least limited activity Friday. With Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) absent and Myles Gaskin (knee) not yet off IR, it's possible that Washington could handle a notable role Week 13 as long as he's healthy.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Listed as doubtful•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Misses another practice•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Not spotted at Wednesday's practice•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Inefficient in lead role•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Inactive Week 11•