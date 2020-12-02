Washington (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Washington appears to have picked up a hamstring injury last Sunday's win over the Jets, during which he led Miami's backfield with 13 carries. Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) upgraded to limited participation, and the Dolphins could also activate Myles Gaskin (knee) from IR, so Washington may be relegated back to a depth role Week 13 even if he gets healthy.
