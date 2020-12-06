Washington (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Washington will be one three Dolphins running backs sidelined for Week 13 with Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) also inactive and Matt Brieda (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Fortunately for Miami, it will get some reinforcement at the position in the form of Myles Gaskin (knee), who was activated from injured reserve after practicing for the second week in a row. Considering Gaskin had been a three-down back for Miami prior to suffering his injury Week 8, he'll likely operate as the team's top option moving forward. That will likely result in the likes of Washington, Ahmed and Breida all being limited to complementary roles once they all overcome their respective health concerns.
