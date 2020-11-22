Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Broncos.
The recent trade acquisition logged just four offensive snaps in his team debut Week 10 against the Chargers, and with Matt Breida returning from a hamstring injury Sunday, Washington will revert to inactive status. The former Raider and Chief will next have a chance to suit up in a Week 12 matchup against the Jets.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Minimal involvement in team debut•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Active for first time as Dolphin•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Clears COVID protocols•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Not eligible for Week 9•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Shipped to South Beach•
-
Chiefs' DeAndre Washington: Healthy inactive Sunday•