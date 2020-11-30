Washington had 13 carries for 49 yards during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jets. He also hauled in two of five targets for 11 yards.

Washington got an opportunity to lead Miami's backfield with both Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and Myles Gaskin (knee) out, and he saw five more carries than co-starter Matt Breida. The former Chiefs running back wasn't able to do much in his opportunities, however, as he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry and failed to reach the end zone. If either Ahmed or Gaskin are able to return Week 13 against the Bengals, Washington will stand to revert to a depth role.