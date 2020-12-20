Washington will be joined by Salvon Ahmed and Matt Breida in Miami's Week 15 backfield against the Patriots, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Patrick Laird is also on hand, but with the team's pass-catchers banged up Sunday, the Dolphins will need all they can get from the team's running backs. Look for a committee/hot hand approach to dictate the team's carries versus New England.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Doesn't do much with lead role•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Unexpectedly top dog•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Sheds injury label•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Limited to start week•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Idle for Week 13 game•
-
Dolphins' DeAndre Washington: Listed as doubtful•