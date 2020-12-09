Washington (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Washington couldn't suit up against the Bengals last weekend, but he could have a fair shot at retaking the field versus the Chiefs in Week 14. If Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and Matt Breida (illness) each miss more time, a healthy Washington could work as the No. 2 option behind Myles Gaskin (knee).

