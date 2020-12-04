Washington (hamstring) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Coach Brian Flores said that both Washington and Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) are doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, and Matt Breida missed Friday's practice with an illness. Unless Myles Gaskin (knee) can come off IR in time, the Dolphins could be forced to run with Patrick Laird and Lynn Bowden out of the backfield.