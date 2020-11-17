Washington had two carries for two yards during Sunday's 29-21 win over the Chargers.
Washington only handled four offensive snaps in his first action as a Dolphin. Following the team's decision to waive Jordan Howard, it's possible that Washington sees more opportunities Week 11, but he currently seems to be firmly behind both Matt Breida (hamstring) and Salvon Ahmed on the depth chart.
