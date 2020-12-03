Washington (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
While Washington -- who recorded a team-high 13 carries in Week 12 against the Jets -- has logged back-to-back practice absences, Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) worked in a limited fashion once again Thursday and Myles Gaskin (knee) could potentially return from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. At a minimum, look for added clarity on the status of both Ahmed and Washington once Friday's injury report is posted.
