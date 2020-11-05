Washington will not be eligible to play for the Dolphins until at least Week 10 due to COVID-19 protocols, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Washington, who was traded by the Chiefs on Tuesday, won't have a chance to make his debut for the Dolphins until Nov. 15 against the Chargers at the earliest. With Myles Gaskin (knee) on IR and Matt Breida (hamstring) not practicing, that could leave Miami with a backfield combination of Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird, Lynn Bowden and Salvon Ahmed during Sunday's game in Arizona.