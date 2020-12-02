Washington (undisclosed) is not present at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Washington led a Miami backfield that's been decimated by injury Week 12, but it now looks like he may also be banged up. On a positive note for the team, Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday and Myles Gaskin (knee) appears to be inching toward a return from IR.