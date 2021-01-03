Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Washington will be in street clothes for the second straight contest with all four of Miami's other running backs (Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Matt Breida and Patrick Laird) at full strength. After being acquired from the Chiefs in early November, Washington didn't make much of an impact in three games he played with the Dolphins this season, carrying 28 times for 86 yards (3.1 average) to go with four receptions for 28 yards on nine targets.
