Washington was lifted from the commissioner's exempt list Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Washington was dealt from the Chiefs to the Dolphins on Tuesday, but he wasn't eligible to play in Week 9 while on the commissioner's exempt list. He'll be allowed to practice with the team and potentially suit up for Week 10 against the Chargers.
