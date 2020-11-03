The Dolphins acquired Washington and a 2021 seventh-round pick via trade from Kansas City for a 2021 sixth-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Washington was buried on the depth chart in Kansas City, as he suited up in just one game and logged four touches for seven yards. He'll get a fresh start in Miami, although the Dolphins have a crowded running back room as well. Myles Gaskin has been the bell cow thus far with 18.6 touches per game, while Matt Breida has served in a change-of-pace role, and Jordan Howard has been a healthy scratch lately. Washington likely won't garner much of a role, but he'll add backfield depth to a Dolphins team that finds itself as a playoff contender after seven games.