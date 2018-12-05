The Dolphins claimed Delaney off waivers Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The rookie out of Miami appeared in two games for the Jaguars before being waived. Delaney will be tasked with providing depth to Miami's secondary. If Cornell Armstrong (knee) misses Sunday's game against the Patriots, Delaney could be thrust into action behind Bobby McCain.

