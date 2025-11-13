Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Back at practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eskridge (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Eskridge was unable to practice at all last week before sitting out Sunday versus the Bills, so his activity Wednesday is a step in the right direction to start Miami's new week of preparation. With that said, he'll still probably have to log a full practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
