Eskridge sustained a shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Falcons and is questionable to return, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The injury was severe enough for Eskridge to be carted to the locker room, which has him on the doubtful side of returning to Sunday's game. His absence means Ollie Gordon could join Malik Washington on kick returns, and Cedrick Wilson will step into a more prominent role in the offense.