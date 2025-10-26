Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Carted to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eskridge sustained a shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Falcons and is questionable to return, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The injury was severe enough for Eskridge to be carted to the locker room, which has him on the doubtful side of returning to Sunday's game. His absence means Ollie Gordon could join Malik Washington on kick returns, and Cedrick Wilson will step into a more prominent role in the offense.
More News
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Cleared to play Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Suits up for preseason tie•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Injures hamstring Saturday•