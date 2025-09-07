default-cbs-image
Eskridge (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Eskridge was limited in practice all week, but he has passed the league's five-step concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's regular-season opener in Indianapolis. Eskridge appeared in six regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2024 and logged three catches (on as many targets) for 44 yards while adding 146 kick return yards.

