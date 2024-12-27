Eskridge (knee) is questionable to play Sunday against Cleveland.
Eskridge hurt his knee Week 14 versus the Jets and has missed New York's subsequent two games. Prior to the injury, he had bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late October. When healthy and active, Eskridge has typically played a limited role on offense while also fielding kick returns.
